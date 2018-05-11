Hackers apparently take over Idaho Legislature's website with Italian manifesto

The Idaho Legislature's website was apparently hacked at about 11 a.m. Friday by a group called AnonPlus.
The site was compromised for at least 10 minutes. The message was written in Italian, and it included a manifesto from the group. When translated to English, the message said no data had been "stolen or canceled" and that "only the homepage had been changed."
"AnonPlus does not act for personal or political interests, has no leaders, moves for the interest of the people and to restore sovereignty to the people," the website read.
AnonPlus' origins are somewhat foggy. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2011 that members of the group Anonymous were kicked off of the social media site Google +. In response, they reportedly started AnonPlus as their own social network. It is unclear if the group who hacked the website is related to the real AnonPlus.
AnonPlus was hacked by a Turkish group in 2011, according to Gizmodo.
No other state legislatures' websites appeared to be hacked at the same time Friday. The Idaho Legislature's website was functional as of 11:30 a.m.
