Idaho health insurance plan was deemed illegal. Now officials look to 'state-based' plan

Idaho officials say they may add more requirements from former President Barack Obama's health care law to their proposal to let health insurance companies sell so-called state-based policies that skirt some "Obamacare" rules.

Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron says he and other officials have been negotiating with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Their goal is to come up with a modified approach to the state-based plans that will pass federal muster while still ditching some Affordable Care Act provisions.

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and Lt. Gov. Brad Little announced in January that they would let insurance companies sell cheaper policies that don't fully comply with "Obamacare."

Several weeks later, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent the state a letter warning the proposal was illegal under the federal health care law.