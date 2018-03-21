Ethics investigation ends against Idaho lawmaker who threatened students

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 122 CBD stores open in Idaho. They say using hemp, not marijuana, makes them legal Pause 255 Sen. Mike Crapo speaks before vote to dial back Dodd-Frank 57 Her son was sent to a Texas prison. That turned this Boise mom into an activist. 31 Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them 34 Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police. 28 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 95 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 152 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 30 New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 43 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was recorded Feb. 19, 2018, in a confrontation with students who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood’s lobby day in Boise. The students said on Facebook they had set up a meeting with Foreman. “Abortion is murder. I stand against it,” Foreman says in the short clips. He adds later: “The next time you walk in my office, you’re going to be dealing with ISP.” Provided by Emily Carter via Facebook

