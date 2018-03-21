Ethics investigation ends against Idaho lawmaker who threatened students

A Senate ethics investigation into social media posts attributed to a senator has ended due to lack of evidence.
The investigation stems from a Feb. 19 confrontation in a Statehouse hallway between Moscow Sen. Dan Foreman and some University of Idaho students, in which Foreman yelled “abortion is murder” and threatened to call police if the students attempted to visit his office again.
A Twitter account attributed to Foreman made several posts that same day about the incident. One tweet said “saving the lives of my constituents” was his priority and students should talk about “killing babies” with Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise.
Jordan filed a complaint against Foreman with Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill. “It’s one thing to disagree with policy, it’s another thing to position something like that against another lawmaker,” she said at the time. “This type of behavior is beneath the Idaho Senate.”
The account in the past had posted verbatim phrases from Foreman’s website and in a conversation with another account, defended anti-abortion legislation Foreman proposed, according to an examination by “Idaho Reports.” But Foreman said he did not write those Twitter posts and denied having a Twitter account.
Typically, ethics complaints against lawmakers are kept confidential unless wrongdoing is confirmed. The publicity given this complaint, however, led Hill to announce its result, he wrote in an email late Wednesday afternoon.
“Since the filing of an ethics complaint regarding Senator Foreman was made public, it is my duty to report that the Ethics Committee has concluded its work and lacks probable cause to move forward,” Hill said.
Jordan said per Senate rules she cannot comment on the complaint or its outcome.
“I can say that I always have and will continue to stand for civil public discourse,” she said.
