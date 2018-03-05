Push to expand Idaho victims’ rights ends just 5 votes short of success

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:32 Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them Pause 0:35 Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police. 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 0:31 New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 1:30 Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest 2:14 Celebrate the life of Gov. Andrus, a statesman, father and Idaho icon 1:55 Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus lies in state in the Capitol rotunda Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lauren Busdon, 19, spoke to the media on Sept. 25, 2017, at the Statehouse in support of Marsy's Law for Idaho. Busdon shared details around how she was treated during her rapist's prosecution, advocating for change. Provided by Strategies 360

Lauren Busdon, 19, spoke to the media on Sept. 25, 2017, at the Statehouse in support of Marsy's Law for Idaho. Busdon shared details around how she was treated during her rapist's prosecution, advocating for change. Provided by Strategies 360