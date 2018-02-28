More Videos

Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them 0:32

Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them

Pause
Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police. 0:35

Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police.

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 0:31

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest 1:30

Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest

Celebrate the life of Gov. Andrus, a statesman, father and Idaho icon 2:14

Celebrate the life of Gov. Andrus, a statesman, father and Idaho icon

Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus lies in state in the Capitol rotunda 1:55

Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus lies in state in the Capitol rotunda

Most people are aware of the dangers of trying to multitask while driving, but most continue to do it anyway. The New York Times
Most people are aware of the dangers of trying to multitask while driving, but most continue to do it anyway. The New York Times

State Politics

Distracted driving bill dies; was ‘another example of overreach,’ senators said

By Betsy Z. Russell

The Spokesman-Review

February 28, 2018 10:01 PM

Requiring only hands-free cell phone use while driving in Idaho was a step too far for the Idaho Senate, which killed the bill citing government overreach Wednesday on a 22-13 vote.

“We could pass laws on this topic ’til the cows come home and they will continue to do it,” declared Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow. “The people of the state of Idaho do not want to lose their ability to legally use their electronic devices – whether that’s safe or not by any technical definition is a moot point in my mind.”

“The people have spoken on this issue,” he said. “If you don’t believe me, the next time you pull up to an intersection and stop for a red light, look around.”

The bill proposed by Sen. Marv Hagedorn, R-Meridian, would have repealed Idaho’s existing ban on texting while driving – which he said has proven nearly impossible to enforce, as it targeted only texting, not posting to social media or other uses of electronic devices – and replaced it with a requirement that use of electronic devices while driving in Idaho would have to be hands-free. It also would have banned drivers from plugging both their ears with headphones or earbuds; just one earbud could be used, or a speakerphone, Bluetooth or other hands-free device.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’ve got to be smarter and we’ve got to do something better,” Hagedorn told the Senate, noting that 64 Idahoans died in crashes caused by misuse of electronic devices in 2016, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. “And this particular bill is smarter and better.”

Senate Transportation Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, spoke in favor of the bill. “I do a lot of business on the phone,” he said “I do have hands-free capability in my vehicle. … This will change my behavior if this bill passes.” He compared it to the seatbelt law. “The seatbelt is to protect yourself,” he said. “What we’re talking about is protecting others. … My rights stop at the point that I endanger others.”

But Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, called the bill “another example of overreach.” He said, “I think we have better things to do than look for people whether they’re wearing one earbud or two earbuds when they’re driving down the road.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them 0:32

Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them

Pause
Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police. 0:35

Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police.

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 0:31

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest 1:30

Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest

Celebrate the life of Gov. Andrus, a statesman, father and Idaho icon 2:14

Celebrate the life of Gov. Andrus, a statesman, father and Idaho icon

Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus lies in state in the Capitol rotunda 1:55

Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus lies in state in the Capitol rotunda

Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them

View More Video