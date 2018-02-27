Idaho lawmakers debate gun rights and gun safety — not gun control

0:32 Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them Pause

0:35 Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police.

0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

0:31 New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform

0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

1:30 Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest

2:14 Celebrate the life of Gov. Andrus, a statesman, father and Idaho icon

1:55 Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus lies in state in the Capitol rotunda