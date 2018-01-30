You might need a job to be on Idaho Medicaid — if you’re among these 700

In this March 22, 2017 photo, Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a March 2017 meeting at the White House. Work requirements for Medicaid could lead to major changes in the social safety net under Trump. The question: Should adults who are able to work be required to do so to get taxpayer provided health insurance? Evan Vucci AP file