BSU’s Kustra pulls no punches on Gov. Otter’s higher ed CEO idea

More Videos 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff Pause 3:00 Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets 0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 0:52 Idaho rape survivor speaks out on support for crime victims 2:17 Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 12:22 QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 7:13 Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves' 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:59 Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 0:45 Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

BSU President Bob Kustra will retire in June 2018. In a Nov. 17, 2017 interview, he said Boise State University's growth and transformation over the years is perhaps his proudest achievement. He said he wishes he had been more effective at changing how Idaho universities are funded - for years, he's said he believes BSU is shortchanged. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

BSU President Bob Kustra will retire in June 2018. In a Nov. 17, 2017 interview, he said Boise State University's growth and transformation over the years is perhaps his proudest achievement. He said he wishes he had been more effective at changing how Idaho universities are funded - for years, he's said he believes BSU is shortchanged. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com