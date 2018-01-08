Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

More Videos

    In his 12th and final annual address to the Legislature on Monday, Gov. Butch Otter called for tax relief, dramatically reshaping how Idaho runs its colleges and universities, and new proposals for delivering health insurance to this state’s residents.

In his 12th and final annual address to the Legislature on Monday, Gov. Butch Otter called for tax relief, dramatically reshaping how Idaho runs its colleges and universities, and new proposals for delivering health insurance to this state’s residents.
'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

Lourdes Matsumoto says she was subjected to a variety of sexual and racial harassment and other concerning behavior by a supervisor at the Idaho State Controller's Office. Dec. 8, 2017, a day after announcing her claim against the state was settled, she spoke about the bigger picture of sexual harassment across the country and about the #metoo movement. "I think it's really important that employers do the right thing, and they take employee reports seriously and do honest investigations and really look at what's in the best interests of protecting their employees when it comes to harassment and discrimination."

Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest

With military honors including taps, a three-volley salute and a missing-man flyover by the Idaho National Guard, four-time Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus was interred in Boise's historic Pioneer Cemetery. The Andrus family gathered for the private ceremony for final farewells to their father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Seeing signs

Campaign signs touting Tommy Ahlquist for governor adorn a fence alongside a building under construction on Parkcenter Boulevard in Boise, but it's all legit. Ahlquist is COO of Gardner Company, which owns the property.

Ron Crane on state borrowing

Idaho's State Treasurer answers criticism from a governor-appointed investment adviser on why a $500 million debt financing costs the state, and taxpayers, so much in fees and interest.