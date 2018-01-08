Gov. Otter finds tax relief ‘on the backs of families and children,’ Democrats say

More Videos 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State Pause 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 0:58 Bryan Harsin gets soaked, Broncos celebrate 0:42 Here's how the Broncos' star linebacker celebrated a victory in Vegas 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 3:23 Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State In his 12th and final annual address to the Legislature on Monday, Gov. Butch Otter called for tax relief, dramatically reshaping how Idaho runs its colleges and universities, and new proposals for delivering health insurance to this state’s residents. In his 12th and final annual address to the Legislature on Monday, Gov. Butch Otter called for tax relief, dramatically reshaping how Idaho runs its colleges and universities, and new proposals for delivering health insurance to this state’s residents. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

