BSU President Bob Kustra, left, with Gov. Butch Otter during a legislative preview with reporters on Jan. 6, 2016.
BSU President Bob Kustra, left, with Gov. Butch Otter during a legislative preview with reporters on Jan. 6, 2016. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file
BSU President Bob Kustra, left, with Gov. Butch Otter during a legislative preview with reporters on Jan. 6, 2016. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file

State Politics

Idaho governor to push for higher education changes

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

January 04, 2018 04:45 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

BOISE, Idaho

Gov. C. L. "Butch" Otter offered a rare glimpse into his agenda for the upcoming legislative session on Thursday by announcing plans to ask lawmakers to create a chief education officer who would help make key changes inside Idaho's postsecondary system.

"We have a lot of agencies clinging to the status quo and status quo isn't going to get us there," Otter said while speaking to the Idaho State Board of Education. "I think this transition is going to take some time and I think it's probably going to have to change me a little too."

Otter said creating a higher education CEO would help the state reach its 2010 goal of getting 60 percent of Idaho's young adults to complete a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2025.

"I don't have any preconceived notion except success for this position," he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Otter then asked for the board's support of the idea, explaining the CEO position would have to work directly with the board in order to be effective.

Otter has typically declined to share details of his legislative wish list until his State of the State address for the past three terms he's been in office. However, he hinted at the CEO proposal in December by promising to drastically change the structure of Idaho higher education.

This year, his 12th and final State of the State speech will take place on Jan. 8 — the official kickoff of the 2018 session.

Thursday's announcement stems from various recommendations submitted by a task force appointed by the governor to review the state's postsecondary access and completion. The idea has also been endorsed by a handful of business executives, who sent a letter to Otter urging him to adopt the idea because of the growing need to have a better skilled workforce in Idaho.

Currently, Idaho is searching for three new college and university presidents. Otter said those openings make it an ideal time to begin revamping the system.

Roughly 40 percent of Idaho's residents between the ages of 25 and 34 have completed post-secondary education. The statistic has been incrementally decreasing since 2012 and officials were recently forced to push back their deadline of meeting the 60 percent goal from 2020 to 2025.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

    Lourdes Matsumoto says she was subjected to a variety of sexual and racial harassment and other concerning behavior by a supervisor at the Idaho State Controller's Office. Dec. 8, 2017, a day after announcing her claim against the state was settled, she spoke about the bigger picture of sexual harassment across the country and about the #metoo movement. "I think it's really important that employers do the right thing, and they take employee reports seriously and do honest investigations and really look at what's in the best interests of protecting their employees when it comes to harassment and discrimination."

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim
New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 0:31

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform
'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

View More Video