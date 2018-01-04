US appeals court: Idaho spying ban at farms unconstitutional

More Videos 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim Pause 3:19 Idaho DACA 'Dreamer' plans to be a nurse. Her future is now uncertain. 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 1:27 How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 0:49 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 2:05 Best of Treasure Valley 2016 1:45 This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Animal abuse led to Idaho ag-gag law that judge found unconstitutional Cows at Bettencourt Farms in Hansen were beaten by farmworkers in video recorded in 2012 by an undercover investigator from the animal rights group Mercy for Animals. Idaho lawmakers later passed a law making it illegal to film such scenes without the owner's permission. A ruling striking down the law is in appeal before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Cows at Bettencourt Farms in Hansen were beaten by farmworkers in video recorded in 2012 by an undercover investigator from the animal rights group Mercy for Animals. Idaho lawmakers later passed a law making it illegal to film such scenes without the owner's permission. A ruling striking down the law is in appeal before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Provided by Mercy For Animals

