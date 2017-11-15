More Videos

    Citizens for Responsible Tax Reform will launch this ad campaign focused on Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho, starting Nov. 16, 2017. The group is "dedicated to promoting revenue-neutral tax reform that does not add to our national debt."

State Politics

National tax-reform group targets Idaho Rep. Raúl Labrador in ad campaign

By Cynthia Sewell

csewell@idahostatesman.com

November 15, 2017 5:43 PM

A new tax-reform lobbying group is targeting U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho, in a television advertising campaign.

Idahoans will start seeing the ads on local and cable stations starting Thursday.

The ads are paid for by Citizens for Responsible Tax Reform, which is “dedicated to promoting revenue-neutral tax reform that does not add to our national debt.”

“With the introduction of the House’s tax reform bill, CRTR was created to remind voters of the promises that their representatives and senators made them when they were running for election about the dangers of the national debt,” said spokesman Blake Gober.

“We selected Congressman Labrador because he has had a long career of standing up for fiscal responsibility and standing up against his own party at times,” he said. “We are hoping he does the right thing for the people of Idaho and does that again. Also, we plan on reminding his constituents of the promise he made to them.”

Asked if the current tax bill met his organization’s standards, Gober replied, “No.”

Texas billionaires John and Laura Arnold are bankrolling the new nationwide lobbying effort, which in October featured print advertisements targeting Republicans in 20 states, according to Roll Call..

The Statesman has asked Labrador’s office for comment on the ad.

Labrador is giving up his congressional seat next year to run for governor in Idaho.

Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell

