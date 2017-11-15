National tax-reform group targets Idaho Rep. Raúl Labrador in ad campaign

More Videos 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Pause 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 1:05 Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU 6:32 Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 0:29 The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State 1:10 Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 2:47 Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble 2:29 Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice? 8:16 Ski and snowboard season, here we come. Exercises to get ready. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform Citizens for Responsible Tax Reform will launch this ad campaign focused on Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho, starting Nov. 16, 2017. The group is “dedicated to promoting revenue-neutral tax reform that does not add to our national debt.” Citizens for Responsible Tax Reform will launch this ad campaign focused on Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho, starting Nov. 16, 2017. The group is “dedicated to promoting revenue-neutral tax reform that does not add to our national debt.” Provided by Citizens for Responsible Tax Reform

