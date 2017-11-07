Gov. Otter names replacement for vacant Canyon County seat

Gov. Butch Otter on Tuesday appointed Jarom Wagoner, of Caldwell, to fill the Idaho House of Representatives District 10 seat vacated by Rep. Brandon Hixon.
Hixon, who abruptly resigned Oct. 19, is under investigation for sexual abuse, according to records provided by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
Wagoner will complete the remainder of Hixon’s term, which runs through November 2018.
Wagoner was the top choice among three nominees submitted to the governor by Canyon County’s District 10 Republican Legislative Committee. Also nominated were Donald Easteppe and Jeff Taggart, also of Caldwell.
“I am grateful for the opportunity afforded me to represent and serve the people of District 10,” Wagoner said in a news release. “I look forward to this next legislative session and addressing those issues that matter most to the people of District 10 and to all the people of our great state.”
The Arizona State University graduate has been a city planner in Caldwell since July 2013. He previously was a planner for the Ada County Highway District. Wagoner also has been a Boy Scouts volunteer for 15 years. He has been active as a Republican precinct committeeman and a member of the Canyon County Republican Central Committee.
Hixon beat Wagoner by 85 votes in the Republican nomination for the seat in the 2012 primary election.
“Joining the Legislature mid-term makes things a little tougher for Representative Wagoner,” Otter said in a statement, “but I’m confident that lawmakers and leaders will embrace him and help make his tenure positive and productive. He deserves our support in representing the people of my native Canyon County.”
Wagoner and his wife, Lisa, have three young sons.
Cynthia Sewell
