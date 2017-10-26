Cecil Andrus in Hells Canyon.
Cecil Andrus in Hells Canyon. Cecil D. Andrus Papers, Special Collections and Archives, Boise State University
Cecil Andrus in Hells Canyon. Cecil D. Andrus Papers, Special Collections and Archives, Boise State University

State Politics

The wilderness that launched Cecil Andrus’ career may now bear his name

By Cynthia Sewell

csewell@idahostatesman.com

October 26, 2017 1:48 PM

The Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness.

Like the sound of that?

So does Congressman Mike Simpson.

On Wednesday, Simpson introduced long-rumored legislation to rename Idaho’s White Clouds Wilderness in the Sawtooth and Challis National Forests as the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness in honor of Andrus. The former Idaho governor and secretary of the Interior died Aug. 24 at the age of 85.

The bill has been sent to the House Committee on Natural Resources for consideration.

Among Andrus’ first accomplishments was saving Castle Peak, the highest peak in the White Cloud Mountains, from mining. Andrus made stopping the mine the central issue of his 1970 race for governor.

In recent years, Andrus returned to his preservation work to help Simpson protect the Boulder-White Clouds as wilderness — an effort Simpson had doggedly pursued for more than a decade.

On Aug. 7, 2015, President Barack Obama signed Simpson’s wilderness bill into law, creating three areas totaling 275,000 acres, including Andrus’ beloved Castle Peak.

More Videos

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Pause
Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 1:59

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 0:53

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime 1:51

Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada 3:54

Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

  • Andrus, Simpson talk public lands

    Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson and the Idaho Statesman’s Rocky Barker talk governing, compromise and public lands at a forum co-sponsored by Idaho Public Television and the Andrus Center.

Andrus, Simpson talk public lands

Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson and the Idaho Statesman’s Rocky Barker talk governing, compromise and public lands at a forum co-sponsored by Idaho Public Television and the Andrus Center.

Provided by Idaho Public Television

Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Pause
Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 1:59

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 0:53

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime 1:51

Failure to stop at Fish & Game check station is a crime

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 2:14

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada 3:54

Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

  • 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

    A Latah County sheriff's deputy captured this interaction with state Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, at the Latah County Fair Sept. 14, 2017.

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

View More Video