With Idaho lawmaker’s resignation, GOP must now find his successor

Republican Rep. Brandon Hixon’s abrupt resignation on Thursday left an open Idaho House seat that the District 10 Republican Central Committee has a deadline to fill.
Hixon, of Caldwell, was first elected to District 10, Seat A in 2012. He resigned after police confirmed this week he is being criminally investigated. Caldwell police said the investigation began two weeks ago, but have declined to share other details. No charges had been filed as of Friday.
Hixon’s term would have lasted through the end of 2018. Anyone interested in fulfilling the rest of that term must be registered to vote in District 10, be at least 21 and have lived within the district for the previous year. District 10 covers largely the city of Caldwell.
Nine precinct chairs from that district will interview candidates and vote on an appointee at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Caldwell School District Office Board Room, located at 1502 Fillmore St. The selection requires only a majority vote of the chairs.
The group will try to nominate three people to fill the role within 10 days, said Darrell Bolz, District 10 Republican Central Committee chairman. Gov. Butch Otter has 15 days from that point to name Hixon’s successor, according to state law.
Want to apply? Contact Bolz at dbolz067@gmail.com or 208-880-8693.
