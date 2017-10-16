Another state agency accused of sexual harassment. This time it’s Idaho Fish & Game.

A former Idaho Fish and Game employee alleges during the course of her employment she was consistently subject to sexual discrimination and harassed.
Danielle Dorsch says she notified Fish and Game’s human resources department in July 2015 of the harassment and advised she had audio recordings to substantiate her complaints, according to the complaint filed in federal court on Oct. 12.
Less than one month after contacting human resources, Fish and Game reportedly advised Dorsch she could not record conversations and if she continued to do so, she would be fired.
Later that year, in October 2015, Dorsch received a poor performance review, in part due to her attempt to document and file complaints about a hostile work environment, she claims.
Fish and Game in the following months then implemented an agency-wide policy prohibiting employees from recording without the consent of all parties. A copy of the policy provided to the Statesman bears a revision date of December 2015.
Dorsch left the agency in March 2016; the complaint does not state if she resigned or was terminated.
Prior to filing the lawsuit, Dorsch filed complaints with Idaho Human Rights Commission and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Both commissions issued her a notice of right to sue, which is required before a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations can be filed in federal court.
The four employees she accuses of harassing her are still employed with Fish and Game, according to the State Controller’s state employees database.
Dorsch seeks damages of not less than $100,000.
Fish and Game spokesman Mike Keckler said the agency would not comment on the case at this time.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments