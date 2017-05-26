Zinke, Perdue to speak in Boise next week, talk to media with Gov. Otter

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be in Boise next Friday to speak on federal forestry matter and later will take questions from reporters with Gov. Butch Otter.
The two federal agency heads will be speaking at the Stueckle Sky Center at Boise State University in the morning. The governor is attending and will join them with speak to reporters later at the National Interagency Fire Center, Boise.
Neither agency could provide more information Friday. The Interior Department did not respond to an inquiry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture communications office said by email that more information about the visit would be available next week, including whether the events are open to the public.
Zinke will be in Alaska, Greenland and Norway the first part of next week. Earlier this month, he conducted “listening” sessions in Utah and Arizona.
Zinke’s four-day Utah tour was in connection with Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, both of which are being reviewed under President Trump’s executive order to review national monuments created since 1996.
The Arizona session was on the future of Navajo Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant on tribal trust lands near Page, Ariz.
