Idaho’s congressional delegation reacts to Comey firing; probes will continue

Idaho’s two Republican U.S. senators tempered their reactions this week to President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, issuing statements that said ongoing congressional and agency investigations would not be affected but taking no position on the actual dismissal.
“The three ongoing investigations — one by the FBI and one each by the bipartisan House and Senate intelligence committees — can complete their work thoroughly and completely,” said Sen. Mike Crapo. “The professional FBI staff investigation need not be slowed due to James Comey’s dismissal. Politics should not interfere with any of those investigations.”
Sen. Jim Risch, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was “reluctant to wade in regarding the turnover at the FBI at this stage until we receive further explanation from the administration and fully review the related facts.”
He added: “I always appreciated Director Comey’s forthright and candid interactions with the Intelligence committee.”
The Statesman has sought comment from Idaho’s House members, Reps. Mike Simpson and Raúl Labrador.
