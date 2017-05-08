Highway district candidate apologizes for criminal history

Samuel E. Clagg, whose criminal history was outlined in an Idaho Statesman story on Sunday, wrote a formal apology Monday.
Clagg, 34, is challenging longtime incumbent David Lincoln in the May 16 election for the seat representing Sub-District 1 of the Golden Gate Highway District Commission. Clagg has previous convictions for two felonies, six misdemeanors and several infractions.
On Monday, Clagg wrote the following statement:
“I have been married for 7 years to a wonderful wife, I have 3 boys. I have a really good job doing HVAC. After making a lot of bad choices I finally grew up and figured out what life is about. By God’s help I have not used drugs and have been drug-free and sober for 12 years. God forgave me and gave me a beautiful family; I am no longer the man that I use to be.”
Accusations against Clagg in the past ranged from theft to burglary to methamphetamine use to having sex with a minor when he was 19. He has been off of probation since 2011 and it’s been more than 10 years since his last felony conviction.
“I am a good husband and dad and I am doing really well in life,” Clagg wrote in his apology. “I did things in the past that I am not proud of. But, it has changed me to who I am now. I would like to take this time to apologize to anyone that I have hurt, or done wrong to.”
“I feel that I will try to be fair and honest and will take my job seriously as a Golden Gate Highway District Commissioner,” Clagg wrote. “I would like to help and protect and keep our roads better maintained. I would like to start using our tax money that is intended for use on the roads instead of using it on attorney fees and for suing the citizens of Golden Gate Highway District.”
“I feel someone needs to stand up and put a stop to this,” Clagg wrote. “If you agree please vote for me on May 16th. Thank you to my family, friends, and neighbors and voters for supporting me in this big step to keep improving my life. Everyone deserves a second chance.”
Clagg’s state income taxes have been partially withheld every year since 2010 to pay delinquent restitution debts to the court.
Lincoln has held his seat on the Golden Gate Highway District since July 1988.
To find polling locations in Canyon County, visit the elections office website.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
