Idaho voters, health care experts astounded, angered by Labrador town hall comment

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares