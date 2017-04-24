Idaho’s Labrador finds friendlier crowd in Canyon County for second town hall, but topic is still health care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian Pause 1:22 Turnabout for a Boise job trainer: 'Now we have more jobs available than trainees to fill them' 0:47 Lucky Peak rooster tail water release 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:27 Boise bids adieu to the 844 0:50 Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Nearly 800 people turned out Wednesday night for a town hall meeting with 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador that went more than three hours, dominated by people with critical questions about the Trump administration and the congressman’s positions toward it. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com