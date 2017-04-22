Seeking May election candidates — voter guide submissions are open now

Are you running for local office in Ada or Canyon counties May 16? We’d love to help you introduce yourself to voters through our online election guide.
The Q&A guide allows voters to hear directly from you, but to publish it, we need your help.
We’ve reached out to as many candidates for highway district, water district and school board as we could find email addresses for. But some of you we still haven’t been able to contact.
If you haven’t yet gotten an email to participate in our guide, please drop us a note at elections@idahostatesman.com or call 377-6410. We’ll get an email sent your way.
For voters: We hope to publish the guide the week of May 1. Watch IdahoStatesman.com or these pages for more details.
