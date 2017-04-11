Citing ‘little hope’ for 2018 solution, Gov. Otter lets road funding become law

A $320 million funding package for repairing Idaho’s roads and bridges that lawmakers approved on their last day of session became law Tuesday without Gov. Butch Otter’s signature.
In a letter outlining his action, Otter said he objected to “significant portions” of the proposal but that the “imminent and ongoing risk to our citizens and the negative impact on our key corridors of commerce are too great” for him to veto it.
He added that “prospects for meaningful action” on roads and bridges next year, an election year, were “too remote to let this opportunity pass.”
The governor has long advocated funding road and bridge maintenance through user fees such as fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees. The roads bill flouts that approach: $300 million will be borrowed against future federal road payments, the biggest share going to rebuilding the congested, accident-plagued stretch of Interstate 84 through Canyon County.
The remainder will come out of the state general fund, including one percent of sales tax revenue.
Otter said that “pressing safety issues on I-84 compel my grudging approval.”
The funding package was the major achievement, and stumbling block, of the session. Multiple versions of the spending plan got shot down before lawmakers resolved objections and approved it on the last day of the session. The path to final approval got a boost, and a sense of urgency, from heavy winter snows that tool their toll on the state’s already compromised transportation network.
“Immediate needs require immediate action, and with all its flaws Senate Bill 1206 provides at least a short-term response,” Otter wrote.
He urged lawmakers to “look beyond quick fixes” and find fiscally responsible options that are “not dependent on year-to-year financial windfalls.”
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments