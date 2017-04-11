After three decades in Idaho courts, Supreme Court justice plans to retire this fall

An Idaho Supreme Court justice who has served more than thirty years in the Idaho judiciary will retire this fall, according to a court press release.
Justice Daniel T. Eismann will retire on Aug. 31, nearly five years into a six-year term. Gov. Butch Otter will appoint a new justice to replace Eismann, as is procedure for filling midterm vacancies. The term ends in January 2019, and an election for the following term will be held in May 2018.
Eismann, whose law career began in 1976 after he graduated cum laude from the University of Idaho College of Law, was first appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2000. He began his first term in January 2001.
Eismann previously served eight-and-a-half years as Owyhee County’s magistrate judge, as well as five-and-a-half years as a district judge in Ada County.
He’s recognized for his work with juvenile offenders and other children in the court system, as well as for creating a drug court.
“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve the great state of Idaho and its citizens,” Eismann said in the release. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work alongside some of the most dedicated servants to our state and communities. I am proud of all that has been accomplished in the Idaho Courts and wish my colleagues the best as they continue to serve all Idahoans.”
