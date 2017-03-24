Legislature looks to Monday for critical votes on taxes, transportation funding

1:44 Expanding Medicaid helps the working poor Pause

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

1:58 Treefort Music Festival has music for all ages

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

3:43 Sen. Crapo praises Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

1:07 Keith Reynolds on relocating Idaho employees to HP campus

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’