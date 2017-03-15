Idaho tax cut plan survives Senate panel, will see floor amendments

A House income tax cut proposal squeaked through a Senate committee Wednesday, moved to the full Senate floor for possible changes over the opposition of the committee’s chairman.
The bill from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, would cut the state’s top personal income tax rate and corporate tax rate to 7.2 percent from 7.4 percent. It also would exempt the first $750 of a person’s income from taxation. The measure passed the House Feb. 2 on a straight party line vote, 58-11.
A tax cut plan Moyle sponsored last year won similar House approval before dying in the same Senate tax committee. This year, though, with the state’s coffers brimming and its economy robust, the Senate panel’s members said they were willing to take a closer look.
“I think it would be sad if we left this session without some tax relief,” said Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, the Senate President Pro Tem.
Hill, however, said he wanted to see changes to Moyle’s bill and moved to send it to the Senate floor for possible amendments. He said would prefer to see all seven of the state’s income tax brackets cut by one-tenth of a point, not just a bigger cut to the top rate.
The panel approved Hill’s motion. Committee Chairman Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, said he would have voted to kill the bill outright but supported sending it to the floor for possible amendments.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
