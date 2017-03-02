Privacy of lawmaker emails

Weiser, Idaho resident Charlotte Hirata talks about being interned with her family starting at the age of 9 at the Minidoka Relocation Center between the years of 1942 and 1945, and what they did afterward.
The Interfaith Equality Coalition delivered a letter to Gov. Butch Otter Wednesday in which they objected to the "Christian exceptionalism" the governor expressed last week in his preference for admitting Christian refugees.
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch appeared on PBS Newshour Tuesday to discuss the Senate Intelligence Committee's ongoing investigation of interference by Russian nationals in the presidential election and expanding that probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
During Tuesday's Senate debate on confirming Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch rose to object to the reading of a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 criticizing Sessions, who at the time had been nominated for a federal judgeship.
Three women who work in Caldwell talk about their support for President Donald Trump's actions during his first week in office, including the imposition of a travel and immigration ban for seven countries.