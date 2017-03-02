Privacy of lawmaker emails

Rep. Vito Barbieri discusses the bill he has proposed that would exempt certain lawmaker communications from state laws on public disclosure.
Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch appeared on PBS Newshour Tuesday to discuss the Senate Intelligence Committee's ongoing investigation of interference by Russian nationals in the presidential election and expanding that probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Risch objects to King letter

During Tuesday's Senate debate on confirming Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch rose to object to the reading of a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 criticizing Sessions, who at the time had been nominated for a federal judgeship.

