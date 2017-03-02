Idaho House rejects move to classify some heroin deaths as murder

A rare bipartisan measure that would have made selling or giving heroin to someone who overdoses a case of second-degree murder was rejected in the Idaho House, with opponents supporting the legislation’s intent to curb drug use but saying it went too far.
The vote in the House was 26-43, with Democrats and Republicans voting on both sides.
The proposed new law would have made someone liable for another person’s death regardless of intent to cause it. Opponents said that conflicts with the legal definition of murder, which includes clear intent.
Opponents also said the measure was a throwback to 1990s-era “tough-on-crime” bills and out of step with current thinking on how to reduce drug abuse and drug crime.
The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, and had six additional co-sponsors.
A state study shows that 1,652 Idahoans died from a drug overdose or long-term drug abuse from 2004 to 2013, a death-rate increase of nearly 77 percent.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments