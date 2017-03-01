Idaho House bill seeks to block public access to lawmaker emails, other communications

Emails, texts and other communications between Idaho lawmakers would be considered private and exempted from public disclosure under a proposal introduced in a House committee Wednesday.
But House Speaker Scott Bedke told reporters later that the bill predominantly was “borne out of frustration” from lawmakers buried in multiple public records requests. He said he would “probably not” support it.
The measure from Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, would rewrite state public records law to shield most communications between and among Idaho lawmakers and their staffs. It would also redact identifiable information about private citizens in their communications with lawmakers. Communications between lawmakers and lobbyists would not be exempted.
The House State Affairs Committee moved the bill for a full hearing without debate or discussion. No date is scheduled.
“This is an issue we’ve needed to address for some time I think,” Barbieri told the committee. Confidentiality benefits the deliberative process of making laws and protects the privacy of citizens who communicate with their representatives, he said.
Legislatures in other states have taken similar action, though practices vary.
Idaho lawmakers’ email and personal calendars are available to the public upon request. The Idaho Public Records Act, adopted in 1990, permits officials to ask for a time extension to review records for possible exemptions, such as employee personal information, before turning them over. State law also allows officials to charge a fee after providing one free hour’s of work.
House Democrats issued a statement calling the legislation “a blow to transparency, accountability and freedom of the press” that would “do a great disservice to the citizens of Idaho who have the right to know what their elected officials are doing with their time and taxpayer money.”
The Idaho Press Club also weighed in against it. Its president, Spokesman-Review reporter Betsy Russell, said in a statement: “The making of laws to govern Idaho is the public’s business, and we believe it should remain so.”
Bedke, speaking at a previously scheduled lunch with reporters, said he understood concerns from lawmakers who “don’t have staff and get two or three or more public information requests each week.” But he said lawmakers “can do better” than the proposed bill.
“If we’re conducting the people’s business on the people’s computers, using the people’s system, that’s not ours,” Bedke said. The media’s concerns, he said, “are going to resonate with that committee. Don’t panic.”
Both houses of the Legislature conduct committee hearings and floor sessions in public. But Idaho allows for closed-door caucus meetings, where lawmakers sort out policy positions and votes before debating in public.
