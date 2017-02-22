Police file shows authorities couldn’t prosecute Idaho House Speaker’s stalker for extortion

Idaho State police in 2013 recommended that House Speaker Scott Bedke seek an order of protection against a woman investigated for stalking him after determining that her behavior was “un-prosecutable” for a charge of extortion.
Bedke and his lawyer, fearing an “extensive media inquiry,” declined to pursue such an order, according to a case-closing memo in the state police file on the incident, which was reviewed by the Statesman. The investigating officer advised that any further contact from the woman would give authorities “a solid case” of stalking against her.
The 2013 incident, never previously disclosed, came to light last week when right-wing websites published stories on an affidavit the woman provided in January that recounts her version of certain events from the period.
That disclosure was the latest salvo in an attack on the speaker from supporters of a conservative North Idaho lawmaker who was sanctioned by Bedke last month, removed from her committee assignments for disparaging fellow lawmakers. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, had spoken out publicly that her female colleagues advance in leadership via sexual favors.
The woman, Lissa Cochrane, a onetime House legislative secretary, prepared the affidavit after reading about Scott’s rebuke. Cochrane contacted Scott and later sent the affidavit to one of the websites. The events she describes in the affidavit, regarding a 2012 House State Affairs committee hearing, have been refuted by witnessses, including reporters and lawmakers.
Cochrane, now residing in her native Colorado, worked as secretary to that committee for one session in 2012. A year later, in March 2013, as the state police file confirms, she began sending Bedke personal text messages that he initially wrote off as a wrong number.
Bedke brought the matter to the Attorney General’s office after the contacts continued, with Cochrane apparently inventing an affair with the speaker, mailing him a letter and later, small gifts. In May 2013, police began investigating Cochrane for possible blackmail and extortion against the speaker, interviewing her twice.
In an Aug. 12, 2013 memo to a supervisor, the investigating detective noted that Cochrane had “admitted to sending the text, a gift, and letter” to Bedke but “meant no threat” and had no proof of any interaction with him. The detective had been advised by the Ada County Prosecutor’s office that the elements for a charge of theft by extortion “are not satisfied, rendering the case un-prosecutable.”
Sen. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, the Senate majority leader, was acting as Bedke’s lawyer. Bedke and Davis, according to the memo, were “content with no prosecution” based on the determination of the prosecutors.
Davis wrote Cochrane a cease and desist letter after she sent another text message to Bedke on Aug. 6.
“If Cochrane continues to attempt contact with Speaker Bedke after receipt of the letter, we have a solid case of Stalking in the 2nd degree,” the detective wrote to conclude the memo. “However, an arrest or prosecution of Cochrane may lead to the same result of a media inquiry of the case.”
Cynthia Sowell contributed.
Bill Dentzer: 208-377-6438, @DentzerNews
Comments