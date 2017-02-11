‘Hurry up and wait’: Near its halfway point, Legislature’s ‘weird’ session lurches along

2:32 Treasure Magazine : Valentine's Day with The Chocolat Bar Pause

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

3:07 Beating the heat with the Boise Hawks

2:04 New treatment: A "magic" magnet for Treasure Valley kids with severe scoliosis

1:11 Boise Hawks closer Fernandez finishes two-inning save

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View

1:14 Idaho Army National Guard rescues man stranded in flood

1:38 Leon Rice believes Air Force has "an energy and effort level that is uncommon"

0:59 Climate change doubles wildfires