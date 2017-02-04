Johnson on faith-healing, tax committees

Last week was an eventful start to the 2017 Idaho legislative session, with one House member stripped of her committee posts for publicly disparaging her colleagues. Three lawmakers react to the events.
Mat Erpelding became minority leader of the Idaho House Democrats after his predecessor lost election in November. He talks about challenges and priorities for his party in the statehouse and across the state.
After House Speaker Scott Bedke removed Rep. Scott from all House committees Jan. 12, 2017, Rep. Nate asks about options for putting that move to a vote or filing an objection. The move came after comments by Rep. Scott that fellow female lawmakers only got committee chairmanships through sexual favors.