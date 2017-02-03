Gently but firmly, yoga lovers push back against proposed Idaho regulation

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County Pause

0:24 Treasure Valley kids have fun with STEM at Boise State

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates

1:53 Tamarack announces season pass sale, new terrain for 2017-18

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

3:24 Experience life in Africa's Gorongosa National Park