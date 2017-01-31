Reaction from Idaho’s delegation on President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to fill the seat that has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.
Here’s what Idaho’s delegation has to say about the President’s choice:
Sen. Mike Crapo: “Judge Gorsuch has a strong background of legal experience and knowledge. I congratulate him on this high honor. I take seriously my constitutional responsibility to thoroughly review this nomination. As that review is conducted, I have long said that our next justice must look first and foremost to the Constitution for guidance in all legal matters. I look forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch during the confirmation process and learning more about his judicial philosophy.”
Rep. Raul Labrador: “I am pleased with President Trump’s nomination of Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. I hope that Judge Gorsuch will uphold conservative principles and honor the Constitution, continuing in the legacy of Justice Scalia. I am gratified that the President kept his promise to choose from the list he provided before the election and congratulate him on a stellar pick.”
Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson have not yet issued statements.
Cynthia Sewell
