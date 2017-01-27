Senate leader tells Gov. Otter to hedge his bets on idea to revive gambling machines

1:35 Add the Words supporters gather at Idaho Statehouse to push for LGBT rights Pause

0:08 Instant horse racing: What the machine looks like

5:06 Ex-jockey Marta Loveland talks about Les Bois Park's closure

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin

2:07 Michael Jobes on the future of Jerry's 27th Street Market

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

1:49 Marsing shows pride in Super Bowl-bound Shea McClellin

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout

2:02 Eagle High girls clinch regular-season title