Ada County’s District 18 delegation holds town hall meetings this session

Ada County’s District 18 delegation — Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking and Reps. Ilana Rubel and Phylis King — will hold a series of town hall meetings in Boise this session to meet with their constituents:
Jan. 24: Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., 7 p.m.
March 7: East Jr. High School, 5600 Warm Springs Ave., 7 p.m.
The delegation also will conduct tours of the Capitol Building on March 4 at 2 p.m., March 5 at 3 p.m. and March 18 at 2 p.m. Meet in the Capitol Rotunda on the garden level.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
Comments