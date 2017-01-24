Ada County’s District 18 delegation holds town hall meetings this session

4:36 'I am here to save democracy...' Pause

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker

2:03 Lynn Luker discusses his District 15 House race against Steve Berch

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:20 Defense leads turnaround for Boise High boys basketball

3:52 Thousands gather for Women's March on Idaho

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

1:49 Idaho State Police troopers receive medals for stopping suicidal woman

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout