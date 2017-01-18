Rep. Heather Scott: ‘I apologize to every member of the House’

Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, issued this statement in advance of Wednesday afternoon’s House GOP caucus meeting:
“There is a pressing need for the House to bring about reconciliation that is badly needed and that, I trust, we all desire. Allowing the circumstances surrounding me to spin further out of control will not serve the interests of the House or the people of Idaho. Our constituents deserve better than for us to continue being sidetracked by things that don’t affect them.
“In retrospect, I should have chosen my words more carefully. I apologize, to every member of the House, again, for not being more careful. I commit to be more diligent in speaking in the voice and words of a statesman in all my conversations.
“As part of our joint effort I hope the whole House can find ways to keep the sphere of offense from growing any further. As that sphere grows it will only create further division. That will serve no one. I have sought to apologize to several representatives in personal meetings. I am prepared to meet privately with anyone who, like me, wants to reach full reconciliation.
“From [House] Speaker [Scott] Bedke and the rest of leadership, I request application of your best leadership skills to bring about the reconciliation that is needed. Please encourage every representative to work to bring the House back into order so we can tend to our real business. Specifically, I ask that leadership work with everyone to keep this whole thing from spinning further out of control.”
Scott came under fire last week for making a comment that Idaho’s female lawmakers only get committee chairman assignments via sexual favors.
As punishment for the disparaging remark, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, removed Scott from her committee assignments.
Comments