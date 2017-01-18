Idaho Democrats want loan forgiveness for rural teachers

2:08 Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Rep. Heather Scott Pause

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

1:48 No. 15 Boise State gymnastics boasts deep roster with high goals

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?

1:37 James Reid, on Boise State's second half vs. New Mexico

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight