Connect with Boise’s District 16 delegation this legislative session

Central Boise’s and Garden City’s District 16 delegation — Sen. Grant Burgoyne and Reps. John McCrostie and Hy Kloc — will hold a series of public events this session to meet with their constituents:
Jan. 24: Town hall meeting, 7 p.m., Ustick Library at Ustick and Cole roads.
Feb. 2: Pizza and politics, 6 to 8 p.m. Idaho Pizza Company, 6724 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Feb. 23: Town hall meeting, 7 p.m., Garden City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood St.
March 4: Office hours, 1 to 3 p.m., Ada County Democrats West Boise Office, 2545 N. Cole Road, Suite K.
March 18: Capitol tour, 10 a.m., meet on the 3rd floor Rotunda, House side.
