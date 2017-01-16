Pocatello lawmaker Elaine Smith hospitalized

Retired Sen. Roy Lacey, D-Pocatello, will continue filling in for Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, who is in a Salt Lake hospital due to heart problems.
Lacey told the House on Friday that he will be back again this week.
“She had her procedure [Thursday], and it did not go well,” Lacey said. “She’s been in intensive care, so we don’t know exactly how long she will be out. I talked to her [Thursday] night about 10 o’clock. Keep her in your prayers.”
Lacey said that Smith was having a heart procedure, but she aspirated during the procedure and got fluid in her lungs, forcing a halt to the procedure.
“I fully expect that she will be back – I’m not sure if it’ll be a week or two weeks,” Lacey said. “She absolutely loves being a representative. She just thrives on this.”
Smith, who was just elected to her ninth term, is House Minority Caucus Chair .
“Our thoughts are with Representative Smith,” said House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise. “She’s an integral part of the caucus and a leader in the caucus. We continue to send her our best wishes.”
