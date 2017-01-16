State Politics

January 16, 2017 4:30 PM

Pocatello lawmaker Elaine Smith hospitalized

Betsy Z. Russell

The Spokesman-Review

and

Cynthia Sewell

Idaho Statesman

Retired Sen. Roy Lacey, D-Pocatello, will continue filling in for Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, who is in a Salt Lake hospital due to heart problems.

Lacey told the House on Friday that he will be back again this week.

“She had her procedure [Thursday], and it did not go well,” Lacey said. “She’s been in intensive care, so we don’t know exactly how long she will be out. I talked to her [Thursday] night about 10 o’clock. Keep her in your prayers.”

Lacey said that Smith was having a heart procedure, but she aspirated during the procedure and got fluid in her lungs, forcing a halt to the procedure.

“I fully expect that she will be back – I’m not sure if it’ll be a week or two weeks,” Lacey said. “She absolutely loves being a representative. She just thrives on this.”

Smith, who was just elected to her ninth term, is House Minority Caucus Chair .

“Our thoughts are with Representative Smith,” said House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise. “She’s an integral part of the caucus and a leader in the caucus. We continue to send her our best wishes.”

Related content

State Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Rep. Heather Scott

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos