Idaho Senate panel declares Democratic Sen. Mark Nye duly elected

The Senate State Affairs Committee has voted unanimously to uphold the results of the November election and declare Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, District 29’s duly elected senator.
Nye’s Republican challenger, Tom Katsilometes, contested the election results.
“This is a very serious matter,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. “We’ve taken it very seriously. We’ve tried to approach it from an unbiased, nonpartisan point of view.
“I just don’t think any of these issues are issues sufficient enough, or even if they even exist … to lead us to a new election or to any other conclusion,” Hill said.
“This isn’t a partisan issue. This is trying to figure out how to do the right thing,” said Committee Chairman Sen. Jeff Siddoway, R-Terreton.
The committee’s report recommending Nye be declared the state senator from District 29 now goes to the full Senate for a final vote.
“I’m very relieved,” Nye said after the hearing concluded. “I’m pleased to be elected and representing my people and my state. ... I try to meet the highest standards.”
The committee deferred until next week consideration of the awarding of costs and attorney fees in the matter.
