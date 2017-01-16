Idaho Senate panel declares Democratic Sen. Mark Nye duly elected

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott Pause

1:25 Lt. Gov. Brad Little on new Idaho cybersecurity measures

3:46 House members react to first week drama

3:17 Mat Erpelding's ascent to Idaho House minority leader was an 'exciting accident'

3:53 Idaho's Gov. Otter creates Higher Education Task Force

4:36 'I am here to save democracy...'

2:43 Jim Jones explains his support of the Idaho Supreme Court's 'loser pays' rule

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho