Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Rep. Heather Scott

Mat Erpelding became minority leader of the Idaho House Democrats after his predecessor lost election in November. He talks about challenges and priorities for his party in the statehouse and across the state.
After House Speaker Scott Bedke removed Rep. Scott from all House committees Jan. 12, 2017, Rep. Nate asks about options for putting that move to a vote or filing an objection. The move came after comments by Rep. Scott that fellow female lawmakers only got committee chairmanships through sexual favors.
During a 2017 legislative preview hosted by the Associated Press Friday Jan. 6, 2017, Gov. Butch Otter announces a new task force dedicated to improving success in the education system to advance students into careers.
Colette Raptosh, 16, left, and Nora Harren, 17, students at Capital and Borah high schools respectively, are organizing Women's March on Idaho because they realized nobody else was. Not able to vote in this year's election, the two wanted to do more than just post their views on social media. The activists decided to get an event rolling in concert with the national women's march set for Jan. 21, 2017—but with a broader human rights theme directed at Idaho issues.