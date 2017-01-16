Idaho governor orders cybersecurity improvements

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott Pause

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

3:17 Mat Erpelding's 'exciting accident'

2:43 Jim Jones explains his support of the Idaho Supreme Court's 'loser pays' rule

1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

1:36 Curtis Stigers sings Leonard Cohen tribute 'Tonight Will Be Fine'

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer