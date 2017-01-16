Idaho governor orders cybersecurity improvements

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter signed an executive order on Monday enacting the Cybersecurity Task Force recommendations, including appointing a director of information security to lead efforts to detect, identify and thwart hacks on the state’s computer networks.
“We learned this past year, firsthand, just how real the threat of cyberattacks is when the Department of Fish and Game’s licensing vendor was hacked. Having a comprehensive plan to protect the personal information of our citizens must be a top priority,” Otter said in a news release.
Otter created the Cybersecurity Task Force in July 2015.
Led by Lt. Governor Brad Little, task force members include state agency directors and specialists from the private sector.
The task force worked with business and industry experts, counterparts from other states, and national cybersecurity specialists to develop its recommendations, which are aimed at supporting state agencies in implementing national best practices in cybersecurity. The recommendations also address the need for employee education and training and call for development of a public outreach program to share best practices and up-to-date information.
“This is not a quick fix or a one-time solution,” said Lt. Gov. Brad Little in a news release. “Addressing cyber threats will require a focused, ongoing effort to match the ever-changing technology landscape. However, I’m confident that the task force’s recommendations will lay the foundation for heightened awareness and appropriate preventative measures to protect our state government cyber capabilities and the privacy of all Idahoans.”
Otter said the search for the new information security director will begin after the Legislature approves funding for the position, which will report directly to the governor.
