Idaho AARP hosts telephone town hall with legislative leadership

Idaho AARP members as well as the public are invited to participate in a telephone town hall meeting with Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The hour-long meeting begins at 9:45 a.m.
Participants can join and ask questions by dialing (877) 229-8493 toll-free and entering code 17642.
AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the call and take questions via telephone regarding recent election results and the 2017 Idaho Legislative session.
