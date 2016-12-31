'I am here to save democracy...'

Dick Armstrong, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, shares his thoughts about what may happen with health care during a Trump administration -- and how Idaho and its health care exchange may be impacted.
Steve Berch is trying to unseat five-term incumbent Republican Lynn Luker in a rematch of their 2014 contest in West Boise's District 15 House A race. Meeting with the Statesman editorial board, he discussed his priorities and where he and Luker differ on policy.
Republican Rep. Lynn Luker is seeking his 6th term representing District 15 in West Boise against Democrat Steve Berch in a rematch of their 2014 contest. Meeting with the Statesman editorial board, he outlined where he differs from Berch on policy and qualifications.
More than 78,000 Idahoans do not qualify for Medicaid but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state insurance exchange. A legislative working group convened for a day-long meeting that included public testimony — more than 50 people signed up — as they seek solutions. Listen to a selection of citizens, including some from a pre-testimony press conference.
The panel of Idaho lawmakers reviewing options for improving health care for the state's working poor heard from an expert on state Medicaid options and from an Idaho Falls family doctor who only takes cash and often gets tips from patients.
Dr. Ted Epperly, President and CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, addresses a panel of Idaho lawmakers looking at healthcare coverage options for the 78,000 state residents who have no coverage. "You get them covered, we'll get them cared for," he told the panel.
A state legislative committee heard testimony this week on Idaho's faith healing exemption in cases of child neglect. Those testifying included Linda Martin, who wants to see the exemption removed, and Dan Sevy, a member of the church that practices faith healing as a treatment for the sick.