'I am here to save democracy...'

Sally Boynton Brown, executive director of Idaho Democrats, discusses her bid to become DNC chair.
bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

Idaho

Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

Dick Armstrong, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, shares his thoughts about what may happen with health care during a Trump administration -- and how Idaho and its health care exchange may be impacted.

State Politics

Gloria Steinem in Boise

Gloria Steinem, the iconic feminist activist, spoke to a group of Hillary Clinton supporters Monday at Boise State University for a Get Out the Vote event organized by Idaho Democrats.

State Politics

Idaho's health coverage gap

More than 78,000 Idahoans do not qualify for Medicaid but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state insurance exchange. A legislative working group convened for a day-long meeting that included public testimony — more than 50 people signed up — as they seek solutions. Listen to a selection of citizens, including some from a pre-testimony press conference.

