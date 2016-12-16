Young women organize human rights march in Boise

Colette Raptosh, 16, left, and Nora Harren, 17, students at Capital and Borah high schools respectively, are organizing Women's March on Idaho because they realized nobody else was. Not able to vote in this year's election, the two wanted to do more than just post their views on social media. The activists decided to get an event rolling in concert with the national women's march set for Jan. 21, 2017—but with a broader human rights theme directed at Idaho issues.
Gloria Steinem in Boise

Gloria Steinem, the iconic feminist activist, spoke to a group of Hillary Clinton supporters Monday at Boise State University for a Get Out the Vote event organized by Idaho Democrats.

Idaho's health coverage gap

More than 78,000 Idahoans do not qualify for Medicaid but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state insurance exchange. A legislative working group convened for a day-long meeting that included public testimony — more than 50 people signed up — as they seek solutions. Listen to a selection of citizens, including some from a pre-testimony press conference.

Linda Martin on faith-healing exemptions

Linda Martin left the Followers of Christ church as a teen. Over the years she's attended dozens of funerals of people she believes died from lack of medical care due to the church's belief in "spiritual treatment," or faith healing. The dead include many children whose parents would not take them to a doctor.

