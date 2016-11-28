Idaho’s newest lawmakers start orientation. What do they learn?

4:36 Highlights from Boise State at Air Force Pause

0:44 Key to a good education: Make it real

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

3:06 Idaho Power: 'We're the gas station of electricity'

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

1:23 Bishop Kelly falls to Skyline in 4A state football

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates