Idaho’s newest lawmakers start orientation. What do they learn?

Eighteen freshly minted Idaho lawmakers, along with a smattering of returning legislators perhaps seeking a refresher, began three days of orientation for new officeholders Monday in preparation for the 2017 session.
The intensive sessions cover all aspects of the legislative routine including administrative nuts and bolts, bill-drafting and the legislative process, budgeting and appropriations, state codes and session laws, the Legislative Services Office and other resources for lawmakers, house rules and standing committees, decorum and civility guidelines, working with lobbyists and the media, interest conflicts, sunshine laws and parliamentary procedure.
Three of the new crop hail from Southwest Idaho: District 11 Rep. Scott Syme, R-Wilder, replaces Gayle Batt, who stepped down after three terms; District 13 Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, follows Curt McKenzie, who ran unsuccessfully for Supreme Court after seven terms; and District 14 Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, follows her husband, Reed, who stepped down after three terms.
What are their expectations on getting up to speed in the Legislature?
“I think it will be like drinking from a firehose, quite honestly,” DeMordaunt joked before Monday’s session. “I do kind of know what this looks like, but I also know I’m the newbie.”
Sen. President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, officially welcomed the new crop by sharing his own sense of reverence for the business conducted under the Capitol dome.
“I love walking the halls late at night, just before you go home and hardly anybody’s there, and thinking about the things that have taken place within these walls,” Hill said. “Whether you add to that spirit or detract from that spirit, is going to depend on your attitude, how you want to work with your colleagues.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, delayed from attending with ranch business at home, offered a short admonishment to the newcomers, delivered via his assistant, MaryLou Monitor: “Pay very close attention.”
The group of 14 representatives and four senators includes Mark Nye of Pocatello, moving up from the House to the Senate. District 6 Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, returns to the seat she won in 2012 but lost in 2014.
Republicans picked up three House seats and one Senate seat in this month’s elections to broaden their supermajorities in both houses. The next session of the House will have 59 Republicans and 11 Democrats. The Senate will have 29 Republicans and six Democrats.
New Idaho lawmakers
18 new lawmakers include one moving from House to Senate
District
House/Senate
Legislator
Succeeds
Party change
4
House
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene
Kathleen Sims
No
5
Senate
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow
Dan Schmidt
(R) gain
6
House
Rep. Thyra K. Stevenson, R-Lewison
Dan Rudolph
(R) gain
6
House
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston
John Rusche
(R) gain
7
Senate
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville
Sheryl Nuxoll
No
7
House
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird
Shannon McMillan
No
8
House
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley
Merrill Beyeler
No
11
House
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Wilder
Gayle Batt
No
13
Senate
Sen. Jeff C. Agenbroad, R-Nampa
Curt McKenzie
No
14
House
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle
Reed DeMordaunt
No
23
House
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett
Rich Wills
No
23
House
Rep. Megan C. Blanksma, R-Hammett
Pete Nielsen
No
26
House
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding
Donna Pence
No
28
House
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom
Ken Andrus
No
29
Senate
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello
Roy Lacey
No
29
House
Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello
Mark Nye
(R) gain
33
House
Rep. Bryan N. Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls
Linden Bateman
No
35
House
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony
Paul Romrell
No
House membership: 59 Republican, 11 Democrat
Senate membership: 29 Republican, 6 Democrat
