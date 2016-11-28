Orientation begins for new legislators

Idaho's newest crop of lawmakers started a three-day immersion into the state legislative process on Monday.
bdentzer@idahostatesman.com

Idaho's health coverage gap

More than 78,000 Idahoans do not qualify for Medicaid but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state insurance exchange. A legislative working group convened for a day-long meeting that included public testimony — more than 50 people signed up — as they seek solutions. Listen to a selection of citizens, including some from a pre-testimony press conference.

Linda Martin on faith-healing exemptions

Linda Martin left the Followers of Christ church as a teen. Over the years she's attended dozens of funerals of people she believes died from lack of medical care due to the church's belief in "spiritual treatment," or faith healing. The dead include many children whose parents would not take them to a doctor.

