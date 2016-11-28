Orientation begins for new legislators

More than 78,000 Idahoans do not qualify for Medicaid but also do not make enough money for assistance through the state insurance exchange. A legislative working group convened for a day-long meeting that included public testimony — more than 50 people signed up — as they seek solutions. Listen to a selection of citizens, including some from a pre-testimony press conference.
Dr. Ted Epperly, President and CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, addresses a panel of Idaho lawmakers looking at healthcare coverage options for the 78,000 state residents who have no coverage. "You get them covered, we'll get them cared for," he told the panel.
A state legislative committee heard testimony this week on Idaho's faith healing exemption in cases of child neglect. Those testifying included Linda Martin, who wants to see the exemption removed, and Dan Sevy, a member of the church that practices faith healing as a treatment for the sick.
Linda Martin left the Followers of Christ church as a teen. Over the years she's attended dozens of funerals of people she believes died from lack of medical care due to the church's belief in "spiritual treatment," or faith healing. The dead include many children whose parents would not take them to a doctor.
"We are so Republican that when we say the pledge of allegiance, it's 'to the Republicans for which it stands'," Ron Crane said in announcing the vote of Idaho's delegation at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Of Idaho's 32 delegates, 20 went to Ted Cruz, who won the state's GOP presidential primary, and 12 went to Donald Trump.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little talks about the economy — and how Idaho can be in a position to withstand a recession. Little effectively announced his candidacy for governor in 2018 on Wednesday by filing campaign committee paperwork with the state, which allows him to begin fundraising.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little talks about why he wants to be governor and why he's saying that so early. Little effectively announced his candidacy for governor in 2018 on Wednesday by filing campaign committee paperwork with the state, which allows him to begin fundraising.