Rep. Raul Labrador's decision to stick with Trump

Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho, explains how he came to his decision to keep supporting Trump despite the candidate's lewd discussion of women.
rehlert@idahostatesman.com

State Politics

Linda Martin on faith-healing exemptions

Linda Martin left the Followers of Christ church as a teen. Over the years she's attended dozens of funerals of people she believes died from lack of medical care due to the church's belief in "spiritual treatment," or faith healing. The dead include many children whose parents would not take them to a doctor.

State Politics

Basques visit Idaho, meet with Gov. Butch Otter

In July 2015, a delegation from the Basque government led by President Iñigo Urkullu met with Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and state officials, recommitting to earlier agreements on expanding trade. The Basque visit coincided with Jaialdi, the international festival of Basque culture and heritage held in Boise every five years. Idaho has the second-largest population of people with Basque heritage in the U.S., behind California.

State Politics

Idaho Republicans reelect Yates as state chair

Idaho GOP chairman Steve Yates was re-elected on the first ballot at the Idaho Republican Party's state convention on Saturday, June 4, 2016. Three candidates were vying for the position. The relatively smooth voting was a marked contrast to two years ago, when chaotic political infighting stalled any action at all.

Editor's Choice Videos