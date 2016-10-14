Rep. Raul Labrador's decision to stick with Trump

The panel of Idaho lawmakers reviewing options for improving health care for the state's working poor heard from an expert on state Medicaid options and from an Idaho Falls family doctor who only takes cash and often gets tips from patients.
Dr. Ted Epperly, President and CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, addresses a panel of Idaho lawmakers looking at healthcare coverage options for the 78,000 state residents who have no coverage. "You get them covered, we'll get them cared for," he told the panel.
A state legislative committee heard testimony this week on Idaho's faith healing exemption in cases of child neglect. Those testifying included Linda Martin, who wants to see the exemption removed, and Dan Sevy, a member of the church that practices faith healing as a treatment for the sick.
Linda Martin left the Followers of Christ church as a teen. Over the years she's attended dozens of funerals of people she believes died from lack of medical care due to the church's belief in "spiritual treatment," or faith healing. The dead include many children whose parents would not take them to a doctor.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little talks about the economy — and how Idaho can be in a position to withstand a recession. Little effectively announced his candidacy for governor in 2018 on Wednesday by filing campaign committee paperwork with the state, which allows him to begin fundraising.
In July 2015, a delegation from the Basque government led by President Iñigo Urkullu met with Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and state officials, recommitting to earlier agreements on expanding trade. The Basque visit coincided with Jaialdi, the international festival of Basque culture and heritage held in Boise every five years. Idaho has the second-largest population of people with Basque heritage in the U.S., behind California.
Idaho GOP chairman Steve Yates was re-elected on the first ballot at the Idaho Republican Party's state convention on Saturday, June 4, 2016. Three candidates were vying for the position. The relatively smooth voting was a marked contrast to two years ago, when chaotic political infighting stalled any action at all.